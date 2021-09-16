OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,184 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 333.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 384.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

