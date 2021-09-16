Oppenheimer Increases aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target to $20.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.74% from the stock’s current price.

LIFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 156,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

