Oppenheimer Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $550.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $476.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

NYSE SPGI opened at $452.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.06. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

