Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

ORCL stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,849,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

