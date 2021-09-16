Orbs Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $320.22 million and $23.40 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

