OREO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,062.00 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One OREO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OREO has a market cap of $20,509.66 and $7,062.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OREO has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OREO alerts:

NIX (NIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000057 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OREO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OREO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.