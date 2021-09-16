Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Up 793.4% in August

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 793.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BPSR remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 575,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,370. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
