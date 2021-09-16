Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Up 793.4% in August

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 793.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BPSR remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 575,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,370. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

