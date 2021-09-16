ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $985.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $321,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.