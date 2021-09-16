Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

OROVY stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $131.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $22.00 per share. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is currently 609.42%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

