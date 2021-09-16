Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97,961.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $97,961.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00121792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00177102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,542.79 or 0.07441869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,495.66 or 0.99767954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00872550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

