Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) Insider Sells A$7,774,943.82 in Stock

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Richard Seville sold 833,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.32 ($6.66), for a total transaction of A$7,774,943.82 ($5,553,531.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

