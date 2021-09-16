Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

