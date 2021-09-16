Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUTKY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.33. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.97. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.