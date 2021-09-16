Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339 shares of company stock valued at $528,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

