Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 54,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

