Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,546.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,546 ($20.20) and last traded at GBX 1,534.20 ($20.04), with a volume of 237641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,478 ($19.31).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,395.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,201.88.

In related news, insider Siyamak Rasty bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

