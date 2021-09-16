P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 303.6% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS PIOE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 32,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. P10 has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

