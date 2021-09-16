Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $144.41. 1,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,314. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.