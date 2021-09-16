Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $540.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.70. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.