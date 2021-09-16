Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $481.72. 16,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.70. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $506.13.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

