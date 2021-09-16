Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $506.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $481.70. 16,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.70. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.