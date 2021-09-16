Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Down 5.7%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.38. 55,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,620,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 169.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

