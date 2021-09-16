Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANDY. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.32. 3,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

