Patrick Harshman Sells 170,003 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Harshman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00.

HLIT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 541,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,610. The stock has a market cap of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of -902.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

