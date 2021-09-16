Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth Sells 330 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paylocity stock opened at $273.21 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.31 and a fifty-two week high of $275.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 218.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.35.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

