PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 4.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.10. The company had a trading volume of 109,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average of $269.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $331.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

