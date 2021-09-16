PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Buys $141,000.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,527.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 220,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,889. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $113.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

