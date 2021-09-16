Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Pentair by 62.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 132.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pentair by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Pentair stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

