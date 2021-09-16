PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0287 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1,476.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00144303 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,133,826 coins and its circulating supply is 61,356,358 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

