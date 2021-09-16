Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 106,276 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 3.14% of Perficient worth $83,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,854 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,657 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,072 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of PRFT opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $122.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.