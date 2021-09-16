Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $22.62. 9,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,156. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.21.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

