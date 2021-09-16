Peter C. Browning Sells 22,856 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,649. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

