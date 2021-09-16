Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.61. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of PM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.83. 4,057,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

