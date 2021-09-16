Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

