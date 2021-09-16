Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.20.

PM opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

