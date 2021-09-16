Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 455 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $401.00 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

