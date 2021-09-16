Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $109.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

