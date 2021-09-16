Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $161.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.97. 790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

