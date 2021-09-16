Piper Sandler Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $650.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $551.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $559.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,076 shares of company stock worth $25,985,459. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

