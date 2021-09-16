Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $8.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.45. 17,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $80,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

