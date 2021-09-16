Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.18. 308,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,974,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

