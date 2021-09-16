PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after buying an additional 478,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,922 shares of company stock worth $10,403,593 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,438.09 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $130.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

