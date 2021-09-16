PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $580,000 Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of B stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.