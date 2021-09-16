PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

