PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,841 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NOV by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

