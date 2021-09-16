PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of VSE worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 128,315 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the period. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its stake in VSE by 702.2% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti started coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $611.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

