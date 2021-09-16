Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 94,121 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

