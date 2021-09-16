Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $107,460.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34.

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

