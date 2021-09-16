PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $109,074.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.47 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

