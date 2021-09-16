Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 60.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234,332 shares of company stock worth $7,544,563 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

